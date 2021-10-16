Tender for proposed SMK Balingian almost done, says rep

SIBU (Oct 16): The tender for the long-awaited proposed government secondary school in Balingian is almost complete, says Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi.

He hoped the project would materialise as expected by the people of Balingian, which still does not have a secondary school.

“We are actually happy to see that our dream of having SMK Balingian is moving forward.

“Anyway, we thank the federal government in advance for the latest initiative,” Abdul Yakub said yesterday, when asked on the development of the proposed school.

He said allocation for the proposed school was RM60 million.

The school will have 24 classrooms, dormitories that can accommodate up to 800 students and 24 teachers’ quarters, when completed.

According to Abdul Yakub, primary school pupils in Balingian would either go to SMK Three Rivers or SMK St Patrick in Mukah, about 60km away, as there is no secondary school in Balingian.

It was reported that former deputy prime minister and education minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made a promise during the Balingian by-election in 2014 that SMK Balingian would be built.

During a gathering at Kampung Masjid in April 2016, the media reported that former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that construction works on the proposed SMK Balingian would commence soon.

He was also quoted as saying that a piece land had been identified for the project, and the building plan was being drawn up.