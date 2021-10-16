Warisan appoints new information chief

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): Parti Warisan Sabah has announced Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah as the party’s new information chief.

Secretary-General of Warisan, Datuk Loretto Padua said the decision was made at the party’s supreme council meeting on Oct 16.

The post was left vacant after Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob left the party to become an independent assemblyman.

Ahmad Sah, 62, had won the Petagas seat in the state elections held in September 2020.

He is also the Warisan divisional chief of Putatan as well as a supreme council member of the party.

Ahmad Sah said his new information committee will comprise a team of young and experienced minds to address several immediate issues.

One of which is the UNDI18 that will be implemented at the end of this year which allows 18-year-old registered voters to exercise their rights at the polls.