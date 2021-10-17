12 illegal immigrants caught, ordered to turn back

KUCHING (Oct 17): Three children were among 12 illegal immigrants who entered Sarawak on foot through a ‘Jalan Tikus’ in Tebedu, Serian around 5.30am yesterday.

The army’s First Infantry Division in a statement yesterday said five of the individuals were men aged 35 to 45, four women (34 to 39) and three children (4 to 14).

After being checked they were ordered to go back to their own country using the same path they came in.

The statement added that the 12 illegal immigrants failed to produce any relevant travel documents. They had wanted to come to Sarawak to look for jobs.

A police report has been lodged by the army over the incident.

It is also noted the illegal immigrants were using different tactics to enter the state, this time moving on foot through the night.

The press statement also said the surge in illegal immigrants entering Sarawak looking for jobs was due to the Covid-19 back home.