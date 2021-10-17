1,636 Form 1 to 3 students of SMK Merbau get second dose

MIRI (Oct 17): Form 1 to 3 students of SMK Merbau numbering 1,636 received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Curtin University Vaccination Centre (PPV) yesterday.

Chairman of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who was on the ground to see the process, said the was happy to note that it was going on smoothly.

“Unlike the situation during the first dose vaccination where there were some hiccups such as congestion and long queues, the flow of the students receiving second dose Pfizer vaccine today is smooth and very orderly.

“I’m glad to see the majority of students turning up to receive their second dose,” said Lee.

He thanked Curtin University for allowing the students and parents to use its WiFi facility for free to do registration and scan QR code.

“This has greatly helped to speed up the registration and vaccination processes,” he added.

During the visit, Lee also reminded the students to continue to observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) by wearing mask as well as practice social distancing and 3W (Wash, Wear, Warn) even after receiving their second dose.

Curtin University’s chief operating officer Pieter Willem Pottas and its PPV assistant coordinator Dr Neo Ya Theng were also present during Lee’s visit.