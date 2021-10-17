1,848 students from four Miri secondary schools receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

MIRI (Oct 17): A total of 1,848 students from four secondary schools here received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Eastwood Hall vaccination centre (PPV).

The four involved schools are SMK Luak, SMK Lopeng Tengah, SMK Baru and SMK St Joseph.

Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) minister in charge Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin conducted a visit to the PPV at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here today to inspect the implementation of the second vaccine dose for the 12 to 15 year olds.

Joining him on the visit were acting deputy Miri Resident Rose Edward Tarang and Miri health officer Dr P. Raviwharmman A/L Packierisamy.

During the visit, Lee also thanked the teachers who volunteered in assisting the process of the student vaccination programme at the PPV.

He also reminded the public on the need to continue complying with the given Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Sarawak is now under its third phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), thus various restrictions in social and economic activities have been relaxed by the government.

“Even so, we must continue to stay vigilant and comply strictly with the SOPs and follow the health advisor to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said Lee, who is also Transport Minister.