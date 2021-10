HONG KONG (Oct 17): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 93 km S of Koshima, Japan at 02:32:07 GMT on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 29.03 km, was initially determined to be at 29.3986 degrees north latitude and 130.6922 degrees east longitude, reported Xinhua News Agency quoting the government agency. – Bernama