91.5 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): A total of 21,430,294 individuals or 91.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 95.1 per cent of the adult population, or 22,265,430 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 128,347 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), which was launched last Feb 24, to 46,761,751.

On the administration of booster doses to the target group, a total of 3,181 received theirs yesterday, bringing the total number of booster doses given to 18,766.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 22.8 per cent or 716,332 individuals have completed their vaccination as of yesterday, while 77.9 per cent or 2,450,352 others have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the group was launched last Sept 8. – Bernama