Abdul Karim welcomes exemption for fully-vaccinated S’wakians from applying through enterSarawak

KUCHING (Oct 17): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah welcomes the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision to exempt fully-vaccinated Sarawakians from applying through enterSarawak when travelling back to the state.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister believes that such relaxation on entry into Sarawak will be extended to all Malaysians in a month or two as the Covid-19 pandemic situation further improves.

At present, all foreigners and Malaysians who are non-Sarawakians still need to apply via enterSarawak before being allowed to come in.

“I was made to understand that SDMC has relaxed the entry into the state by doing away with a permit, and without the need to do Covid-19 swab test.

“This is a good move as it shows that the state government and SDMC are caring enough to know what our people want. This is a good government which meets the demand of the people.

“Although the entry relaxation itself is for (fully vaccinated) Sarawakians only, to me, this is good enough for the time being because there are way too many feedback from Sarawakians who need to travel to meet their families,” he told reporters after attending an event here today.

Abdul Karim said even though the entry relaxation is allowed, Sarawakians who need to travel must not rush their itinerary.

“We still need to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) because Covid-19 is still out there. We don’t want a big rush coming back home and then create new problems to our families,” he added.

Abdul Karim said the SDMC’s decision also showed the slowly opening up of Sarawak.

He hoped that by end of this year or early next year, the community can return to the pre-pandemic time.

“Those who are interested in travelling need to come up with a plan,” he added.

SDMC clarified late last night that only fully-vaccinated Sarawakians are exempted from applying through enterSarawak when travelling back to the state.

It said exemptions from applying through enterSarawak are also given to non-Sarawakians who are married to Sarawakians, and Sarawakian children born outside Sarawak.

For non-Sarawakians who are married to Sarawakians, they must produce a valid marriage certificate before being allowed to board a flight or a vessel or pass through an Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) to enter the state.

Sarawakian children born outside Sarawak, on the other hand, must show documented proof such as a birth certificate before being allowed to board a flight or a vessel, or pass through an ICQS into the state.