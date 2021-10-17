Anwar asked to provide information on ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé – MACC

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has asked Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to assist in providing information regarding the ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé.

MACC said in a statement yesterday that they would work with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and other relevant agencies to conduct investigations into the matter.

“As such, the MACC is asking Anwar to assist if he has further information regarding the issue,” the statement read.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said today that they had received four police reports regarding the matter.

The ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé is related to private documents linked to rich and influential individuals around the world who have hidden their wealth using offshore companies and incognito bank accounts.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the government would leave it up to the authorities to take action against any party involved in the ‘Pandora Papers’ exposé.

On Monday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was reported to have said that BNM was ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor and investigate documents contained in the ‘Pandora Papers’ that involved individuals in the country. – Bernama