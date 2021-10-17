Covid-19: 97.12 pct of Sarawak’s new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 17): Asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms accounted for 97.12 per cent of the 730 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Out of that figure, 180 cases (24.66 per cent) are in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 529 (72.47 per cent) are in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There were also six cases in Category 3 (lung infection), 11 cases in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and four cases in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support), which accounted for 0.55 per cent of today’s cases,” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

This brought the state’s cumulative tally of cases to 231,530.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 199 cases, followed by Sibu (98), Miri (91), Lawas (62), Bintulu (42), Limbang (37), Subis (22), Mukah (21), Kanowit (21), Betong (14), Sarikei (13), Serian (12), Saratok (11) and Bau (10).

Districts recording single digit cases were Marudi (8), Pusa (7), Dalat (7), Beluru (6), Kapit (5), Samarahan (5), Pakan (5), Meradong (5), Julau (4), Lundu (3), Selangau (3), Tatau (3), Simunjan (2), Kabong (2), Belaga (2), Matu (2), Bukit Mabong (2) and Tebedu (2).

Four districts recorded only one case each, namely Song, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Sebauh.

Sri Aman, Daro, Tanjung Manis and Lubok Antu did not record any new cases.