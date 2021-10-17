Covid-19: Sarawak records 13 fatalities, including 3 BID cases, from Oct 11 to 16

KUCHING (Oct 17): Sarawak recorded a total of 13 Covid-19 deaths between Oct 11 to 16, including three brought-in-dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that the first BID case was a 48-year-old woman from Kuching whose body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Oct 13. She had a history of hypertension.

“The second BID was a 90-year-old man with a history of hypertension from Sibu whose body was brought to Sibu Hospital on Oct 11.

“The third BID was a 80-year-old woman from Sri Aman who was brought to Sri Aman Hospital on Oct 12. Her medical history included hypertension and dislipidemia,” said SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update.

Four other deaths were recorded on Oct 12. Two were men aged 78 and 79 from Sibu who passed away at Sibu Hospital. The 78-year-old required assistance for daily life while the latter had hypertension and obstructive lung disease.

The other two deaths on Oct 12 were recorded in Sri Aman involving a 92-year-old woman with hypertension and a 77-year-old man with hypertension, heart disease and stroke. Both passed away at Sri Aman Hospital.

On Oct 13, two other deaths were recorded involving a 55-year-old woman from Sibu who passed away at Sibu Hospital and an 89-year-old woman from Kuching who passed away at SGH. The former had asthma and cancer while the latter required assistance for daily life.

Three fatalities were recorded on Oct 14, two in Limbang and one in Samarahan.

The first death was a 58-year-old man who passed away at Limbang Hospital. He had a history of dyslipidemia.

The second death was an 81-year-old man with a history of hypertension who passed away at Lawas Hospital.

The third death was a woman aged 76 who passed away at Simunjan Hospital. She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and obstructive lung disease.

As for the sole death on Oct 16, it involved a woman aged 67 who passed away at SGH. She had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes.