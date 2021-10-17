DCCI welcomes constitutional amendment concerning definition of ‘Native’ of Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 17): The announcement on the amendment to Article 161A of the Federal Constitution in respect of the definition of “Native“ of Sarawak is most welcomed, said Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) secretary general Libat Langub.

He explained that under the said constitutional amendment, children of mixed native and non-native parents will finally be included in the definition of “native” of Sarawak and also a few more unlisted native tribes will be added to the present list of natives in the Federal Constitution .

He pointed out that at present, Article 161A of the Federal Constitution and the Sarawak Interpretation Ordinance exclude children of native and non native mixed marriages in the definition of natives of Sarawak.

He also said a few native tribes in Sarawak are also left out in the definition of “native” of Sarawak in the said provisions of the law and are therefore legally not natives of Sarawak.

“We (DCCI), therefore, hope that all Members of Parliament, irrespective of their political affiliations, support the said Amendment Bill on Article 161A of the Federal Constitution and for the Sarawak State Dewan Undangan Negeri (Legislative Assembly) to simultaneously amend the Sarawak Interpretation Ordinance accordingly,” he said in a statement.

It was issued in response to announcements made on Friday by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on the amendment.

DCCI had previously hoped for the Sarawak state government to resolve the issue of children born to parents of mixed marriages between a non-native person and a native of Sarawak as the legal interpretation of the current law has rendered these children raceless.

According to Libat, it is DCCI’s view that the present state of the law is out of sync with the present time as intermarriages between natives and non-natives have become very common.

He explained the effect of the said law has brought serious and dire legal predicaments to many children of mixed-native and non-native parents in the area of inheritance and transfer of native lands.

He pointed out that under the Sarawak Land Code, dealings in native lands, such as transfer, between a native parent to his or her child of mixed native and non-native parents are prohibited because the child is considered not a native under the law.

“Although at present such children of mixed marriages may apply to the Native Court for a native status for the purpose of the Sarawak Land Code in order to deal with native lands, many have not done so.

“This is because of the cumbersome lengthy administrative processes and procedures involved due to unnecessary government bureaucracy causing unreasonably long delay for decisions on their applications” he said.

Abang Johari, in a press statement after receiving a courtesy call from Wan Junaidi on Friday, said their meeting had discussed among others the proposed amendment to the definition of “Natives” under Article 161A of the Federal Constitution.

The chief minister had said that with this, the power to decide which races shall be recognised as being indigenous to Sarawak would be determined through state laws.

Wan Junaidi, at a separate event later the same day, had said children of mixed marriages between Sarawakian Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera or foreigners will be given Bumiputera status once the Parliament passed a law on their racial status this month.

He had told reporters this law will be included in the proposed amendments of the Federal Constitution which require two-third majority votes to be passed.

Modelled after the Sabah “Pribumi” concept, Wan Junaidi sad the new law if passed will affect offsprings of mixed marriages between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera who account for about 30 per cent of Sarawak population.

The de-facto law minister also said the Bill will be tabled at Parliament for first reading on Oct 25 and second reading for it to be debated on Oct 28.