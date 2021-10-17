Discussions will be held to add Malaysia to Thailand’s list of low-risk countries, says ambassador

BANGKOK (Oct 17): Discussions will be held to add Malaysia in the list of low-risk countries where fully vaccinated visitors will skip the 14-day mandatory quarantine when entering Thailand.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said Thailand wanted to end quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries travelling by air starting Nov 1, as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continued to improve.

However, Malaysia is not included in the list.

“Malaysia’s infection has dropped due to higher vaccination rate. To date, more than 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

“Therefore, we are going to see how Malaysia can be added in the list,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Jojie attended fitness session with fellow Malaysians in Bangkok, officials from the embassy with their family members in conjunction National Sports Day on Oct 9.

Last week, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha announced that fully vaccinated visitors from at least 10 low-risk countries travelling by air will be exempted from quarantine, starting Nov. 1. The low-risk countries include United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China, and the United States.

To date, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has not finalised the list but local media reported there will be more than 10 countries included in the list.

Meanwhile, National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Malaysian government is considering opening the country’s border safely by allowing foreigners who have been fully vaccinated from certain countries to enter Malaysia, without having to undergo mandatory quarantine following positive development of the Covid-19 indicators.

On the fitness session today, Jojie said the programme aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle among Malaysians living in Bangkok, officials from the embassy and their family members.

He said the programme replaced “Walk with Ambassador” at Lumpini Park due to heavy rain.

“We hope the programme today will encourage the participants to exercise and embracing a healthy lifestyle. It is a good opportunity to interact with fellow Malaysians residing here,” he said. — Bernama