Dr Sim: Modular ICU field hospital to arrive in Sibu today

KUCHING (Oct 17): A modular Intensive Care Unit (ICU) field hospital from Selayang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur will be set up at Sibu Hospital to cater for Covid-19 patients who need intensive medical care.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the modular ICU field hospital will arrive in Sibu today.

He visited the Sibu Hospital yesterday to check on the accident and emergency field hospital set up by the the Malaysian Arm Forces.

In a Facebook post last night, Dr Sim thanked the Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and the Rapid Respond Task Force lead by Health Ministry deputy health director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong for their earlier visit to Sibu, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for facilitating the establishment of the field hospital.

Aside from that, Dr Sim, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, will reach out to the local councils and local community to help what is needed in battling Covid-19 in the long run.

“As we are dealing with Delta variants, and may be other variants next year, while we are a bit ‘quiet’ at the present time, (we) must seize the opportunity to quickly build up extra needed standby resources just in case as part of our preparations to fight Covid-19 endemic for quite some time, next few months and may even years.”