MIRI (Oct 17): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire at the roadside of KM10 Jalan Marudi-Miri yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said a team from the Marudi fire station was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 9.25am.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the bushfire involved about two acres of land. The flames were doused with a hose until it was fully extinguished,” he added.

Law added that the operation ended at 1.35pm.