Kids with vaccinated parents allowed at hawker centres

SIBU (Oct 17): Children aged 12 and below, accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians, are allowed to enter Sibu Municipal Council’s hawker centres and markets from yesterday, says Councillor Albert Tiang.

He, however, said Sibu Central Market and Night Market are still off limits to children in this age bracket, as these premises are still listed under the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system.

“Effective Oct 16, children aged 12 and below are allowed to enter SMC’s hawker centres and markets, except Sibu Central Market and Sibu Pasar Malam.

“They, however, must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians,” Tiang said.

Item 4.9 of the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 3, states that high risk individuals are discouraged to leave home, whereas children aged 12 and below are not permitted in open, crowded, public places except accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah recently said that children aged 12 and below in Sarawak were allowed in public places on the condition that they were accompanied by parents or guardians who have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

Uggah confirmed this when clarifying the latest SOPs dated Oct 6 for the whole state under the NRP Phase 3.