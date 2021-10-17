Kit Siang says there is a need for a word of caution in full reopening of country amid Covid-19

KUCHING (Oct 17): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang said today that there is a need for a word of caution in the full reopening of the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said a medical specialist, who he is in correspondence, had wondered if Malaysia and Malaysians are prepared adequately for ‘living with Covid-19’.

“We hear daily of ‘living with the virus’. The virus is endemic and we will never have ‘zero Covid-19’. All those statements are correct. But have we prepared adequately for ‘living with Covid-19’.

“There are many countries that have now done that. The best examples are the Scandinavian countries like Norway, Denmark and Sweden, as well as Germany and Ireland. After one week of ‘normal’ living, their numbers are still low and deaths are zero.

“But they do have a high vaccination rate (about 80 to 90 per cent to start ) and their population is obviously more educated with a higher degree of social and societal consciousness.

“To open up and live with Covid-19 must also mean that our vulnerables are fully vaccinated and protected, and that our hospitals have enough beds and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. A quick check shows that our ICU are at 63 per cent capacity,” he quoted the medical expert as saying in a statement today.

On interstate travel for the fully vaccinated, Lim said the medical expert had asked: “Is this good as a litmus test to see if we are ready for ‘living with the virus’?”

He said the medical expert added: “In about seven days, will we see a surge in Covid-19 cases? With all the ‘holiday spirits’, face mask and physical distancing are forgotten. Let us see what happens end of October.”

Lim pointed out that five states namely Kelantan, Perak, Penang, Sabah, and Kedah will transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) from Monday (Oct 18).

“Also, Melaka and Klang Valley comprising Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4, joining Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Labuan,” he said.

Lim opined that it is a matter of concern that Malaysia has not been able to reduce the daily new Covid-19 cases and pandemic deaths as compared to other countries like Indonesia and India.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 7,509 new Covid-19 cases and 88 Covid-19 deaths while Indonesia recorded 997 Covid-19 cases and 44 Covid-19 deaths.

“We are even losing out in the rate of reduction of daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths than India, which reported yesterday 14,051 new Covid-19 cases and 146 Covid-19 deaths.

“India had staged a phenomenal reduction of Covid-19 cases and deaths, when five months ago on May 6, it reached a daily peak of 414, 433 Covid-19 cases and on May 23, it reached a daily peak of 5,015 Covid-19 deaths.

“Yesterday, India reduced its daily new cases to just four per cent of its daily peak and daily peak of Covid-19 deaths to three per cent when India recorded 14,051 new Covid-19 cases and 146 Covid-19 deaths yesterday,” said Lim.

As such, he said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin must devise a new policy and strategy to bring about a faster reduction of daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths.