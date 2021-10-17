Miri girls soar high with Shell NXplorers

Secondary school trio realises potential of creating affordable, eco-viable climate management solutions that also help improve social mobility of rural communities

WHEN a future-driven company came knocking on the door, three sprightly secondary schoolgirls in Miri answered its challenge to become game-changers and ended up creating an innovative solution that would make the United Nations (UN) proud.

It was also a timely shot in the arm in getting Malaysia to nurture the interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as critical-thinking and complex problem-solving skills, in the nation’s young minds.

The trio of 17-year-olds Anisha Praveen Karunakaran, Daphne Douglas and Liew Jia Wen – all from SMK Lutong – emerged the ‘Best Team’ at the – a highly-innovative education programme created by Shell, aimed at helping young people develop the skills, understanding and mindset to come up with sustainable solutions to many major global challenges of this modern era – making them agents of positive change.

Representing themselves, ironically, as ‘Static’ in the competition, the Miri schoolgirls had come up with an invention called ‘Chillax’ without burning a large hole in their pockets.

The Chillax was meant as an affordable, innovative and eco-friendly alternative to the conventional air-conditioning unit, in that the former could harness rainwater and sunlight to power itself up – a feature that should benefit rural households that lacked access to reliable electricity supply.

This invention earned ‘Static’ the national championship win at ‘Shell NXplorers Grand Finals Malaysia’ last year and since then, Chillax has received international acknowledgement, with the story now being featured on Shell NXplorers’ website (https://nxplorers.com/en/news/rethinking-rain-water-in-malaysia).

Its creative use of evaporating rainwater as a cooling system could provide rural homes with a way to keep cool without relying on unstable power supply and expensive equipment.

Chillax consisted of an automated sprinkler system supported by rainwater, solar panel, temperature sensor and water pump, as well as a mobile app to monitor and control the entire mechanism.

Beyond creating a cooler home environment, this project helped the team realise that they could create affordable climate management solutions that would produce no waste, contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and also help improve the social mobility of communities that would, otherwise, struggle in setting up productive learning environment for their young members.

‘Static’ leader Anisha said Shell NXplorers had expanded ‘their horizons over the possibilities and the broad application of STEM in solving issues, encouraging new ideas and perspectives in problem-solving’.

“NXplorers has also given me new ways of thinking about things. That’s what I think is cool about NXplorers – it doesn’t teach us something specific that could only be used in the competition that we are taking part in. “

Her sentiments were exactly what Shell had in mind in commissioning the programme in 2014 – to empower young people in addressing the complex challenges faced by the world today.

Shell NXplorers meant to provide them with the tools and skills to tackle problems using collaborative, innovative and inter-disciplinary approaches.

The schoolgirls’ achievement was rewarding for Shell Malaysia’s belief and confidence in innovative Malaysian talents and also its commitment in answering the call by technocrats and the government for emphasis in STEM education in moving the country forward.

Shell NXplorers meant to challenge school students to work in teams to design and innovate solutions to real-world problems within the nexus of energy, food and water. Along with STEM applications, it also meant to enrich participants with the development of soft skills and self-confidence such as encouraging the students to improve their communications, presentations, teamwork and project management – all of which should greatly help them in the future.

For aspiring engineer Jia Wen, time management, target-setting and meeting deadlines were critical for theteam as they must balance their time for schoolwork and their respective projects, on top of other different individual time constraints.

“The NXplorers tools have enabled me to identify the problems within a bigger picture and deepen my understanding of the problems where I could learn to think creatively not only in coming up with new ideas, but also in my daily life.

“I have realised that a small idea could really solve a big problem. Regular people like us, who are only school students, can solve a big problem in our daily life through a small project; a small system like this (Chillax) could provide lots of benefits not only to the people, but also to the environment,” enthused the SMK Lutong student.

Teammate Daphne said she had learned that achieving the desired results and attaining the international recognition that followed suit, had derived from great teamwork, perseverance, a methodical approach and paying attention to the smallest of details.

“The team is already looking ahead towards improving the project, but only after we girls have sat through our SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) examinations this year,” said Daphne, who is ‘deeply enthusiastic’ about computer programming.

Adding on to that, Jia Wen said she was already mulling the idea of adding a water turbine to Chillax – making it an even more energy-efficient system that could also generate electricity during rainy days, or at night.

Shell Malaysia chairman and senior vice-president (Upstream Malaysia), Ivan Tan, regarded the emphasis on instilling in children the interest in STEM subjects, starting at a young age, as ‘crucial’ in promoting complex and creative-thinking needed to respond to the growing world.

“The future isn’t yet made, but the STEM way of thinking could bridge the skills gap in our future, and it would help us make the future together. That’s why Shell has developed a programme that encourages STEM education,” he said in a statement.

A STEM-based education could create talents, and could encourage the youths to look at things differently, see opportunities and build sustainable solutions to global issues, he said.

He also pointed out that STEM could connect education and application, equipping students with the tools to be applied from their learnings and also to make their ideas real.

“We’re enabling the next generation to reimagine our world, giving them the confidence to make a difference in their local communities, and also globally,” added Tan.

Embracing the world of technology and innovation while bridging the urban-rural STEM divide in Malaysia remains Shell’s legacy and long-standing partnerships with the government and the education entities, set to empower the next generation of Malaysians.

Greater students’ interest in STEM subjects would cater Malaysia’s future human capital needs and redress the current shortage as it would equip them with the skills demanded of jobs of tomorrow.

The country is already facing STEM-trained workforce shortage as fewer students are being enrolled in the Science Stream in secondary schools, despite the nation’s goal of achieving a 60:40 ratio of students taking up the respective Science and Arts streams in secondary schools under the Ministry of Education’s ‘Education Blueprint 2013-2025’.

“We believe that the cultivation of STEM begins at the classroom; hence, our drive to invest in our youths, equip them with the right skills and tools, and empower them towards becoming future innovators and engineers who would fulfil the nation’s aspirations,” said Tan.

In the long run, STEM education would contribute to Shell’s ‘Powering Progress Strategy’ of accelerating the transition of its business to net-zero emissions; reducing emissions from its operations and from the fuels and other energy products; and capturing and storing any remaining emissions using technology or balancing them with offsets.

The oil giant is gravitating towards providing more low-carbon energy such as biofuels, hydrogen, charging for electric vehicles and electricity generated by solar and wind power in its business.

As human ingenuity, innovation and technology remain essential in unlocking cleaner energy for the years ahead, Shell is placing its faith in the young bright talents who, given the right support and guidance, should provide sustainable solutions to the major global challenges of the present era.