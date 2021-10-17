MP calls on fellow lawmakers to support proposed amendments to Federal Constitution

KUCHING (Oct 17): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin has called upon fellow parliamentarians to give full support to the proposed amendments to Article 1(2) and Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution, up for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat next week.

In this regard, he has expressed hope that the transformation would take immediate effect once the overall Bill has been debated in the sitting at the end of this month, along with the tabling of Budget 2022.

“The shift in the Federal Constitution will definitely be a long-awaited favourable change to our political system and the mass of our fellow Borneans.

“To all my fellow MPs, let us work together to break the silence and give full support to this Bill to be approved in the august House and create an unprecedented history for us Malaysians,’ he said in a statement yesterday.

Willie, who is Deputy Minister II of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said he applauded the commitment of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg over the proposed comprehensive amendments, covering several provisions such as Article 1(2), ‘the Federation’ under Article 160(2), the introduction of Sept 16, 1963 as ‘Malaysia Day’, the definition of ‘Native’ under Article 161A, and restoring and reinforcing the special status of Sabah and Sarawak as ‘equal partners in Malaysia’.

“I observe the threefold immediate impact of such modification in our existing law.

“First, there would be a visible reflection of true meaning of ‘a united Federation, which consists of all three regions of Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya’.

“Second, our Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) would be honoured as planned.

“Last but not least, and more notably, the real natives in Sarawak shall not be deprived and neglected as their status, rights and interests will be authorised and enshrined in the amended Federal Constitution,” said Willie, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak executive committee member.

He also said Malaysians should never lose sight of the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion among mixes of complex people with different voices, minds and races in cross-cultural environments.

He said in this social norm, all Malaysians would want to feel valued, be treated fairly with respect and have a really good sense of belonging to this country.

“Over time, there has been an apparent distribution of public opinions concerning the need to modify the supreme law of the Federal Constitution with collective preferences that exhibit a rather inclusive, more tolerant yet stable formation of policies and direction for Sabah and Sarawak in the larger context of Malaysia.

“This reasonable request represents stability for all, given the centrality of our modern ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (tagline),” he added.

Willie pointed out that the people, by necessity, put immense trust and hope in their political masters’ abilities in manoeuvring the country towards achieving a more balanced, resilient, inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“(This) is now critical, particularly during this pandemic. This should be the new thought.”

On Friday, Abang Johari revealed the new proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution, particularly Article 1(2) and Article 160(2), pointing them out as being ‘more comprehensive and reflective of the true spirit and intention of the parties when they entered into the MA63’.

Abang Johari, who is chairman of the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said this would be the second attempt at amending these articles of the Federal Constitution, as the first in 2019 had failed because it did not receive the required two-thirds majority support from the MPs.

It was also mentioned in Abang Johari’s statement that the amendments would also introduce the definition of ‘Malaysia Day’, which had never been defined before.

The amendment to the definition of ‘Natives’ under Article 161A of the Federal Constitution had also been proposed, with the power to decide which races in Sarawak to be recognised as being indigenous to the state, should be determined by the state through state laws.