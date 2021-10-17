PM Ismail Sabri advises teachers to get Covid-19 vaccine immediately

BERA (Oct 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised teachers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to get the vaccine immediately to protect themselves and their students.

Although the vaccination is not compulsory for teachers, he said, they are at risk of increasing the infection as they will face their students when the face to face teaching and learning sessions (PdP) begin.

“For example, primary school teachers who have not been vaccinated, they are putting their students at risk, and also that of their fellow teachers (of being infected). That is why the Education Ministry is firm.

“If we are not vaccinated and our presence can endanger others, then we should take the responsibility to protect our colleagues and more importantly, the students,” he added.

The prime minister said this at the presentation of computers to students in the Bera parliamentary constituency at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bera Bandar 32 here today.

Also present was Pahang Education director Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman. – Bernama

