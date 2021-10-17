Problems facing anti-vaxxers due to own attitude – PM Ismail Sabri

BERA (Oct 17): The government has no intention of causing hardship to the people and the problems facing those who are against the Covid-19 vaccine are due to their own attitude, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Covid-19 vaccination, although not made compulsory yet, helped to make life easier for those who had received the vaccine, like travelling.

“Those who do not take the vaccine are making life difficult for themselves, it is not the government that is deliberately making it difficult…that is why I urge those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so so that they can also get to enjoy the facilities.

“Furthermore, as human beings we have a responsibility to help protect others by reducing the risk of infection and reducing the severity of the effects of the disease, if infected, by taking the Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said this at a press conference after attending the wearing of rank ceremony from DSP to Superintendent for Bera police chief Mansor Samsudin at Bera District Police Headquarters here today. – Bernama

