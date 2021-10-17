Sabah records lowest infections since July 22

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): Sabah recorded 504 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest since July 22.

It was a continued downward trend with 135 cases lower than the 639 on Saturday, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Fifteen districts recorded decreased cases, eight saw an increase while the figures in four districts remained status quo.

Only one district, Tongod, recorded a double digit increase in cases with 10 reported, said Masidi who is the state Covid-19 spokesperson.

Districts with double digit decrease in cases were Kota Belud (30), Ranau (28) , Kota Kinabalu (20), Kudat (17), Putatan (14), Sipitang (13) and Keningau (10).

There are also no triple digits recorded in any districts with the highest number of cases reported in Kota Kinabalu at 60 while the others with new cases are under 50.

Of the 504 cases recorded on Sunday, 198 cases or 39.29 per cent were from screening of symptomatic cases or cases that occurred sporadically. This means that the Covid-19 virus is already in the community and the risk of infection is increasing.

A total of 291 cases or 57.7 per cent recorded on Sunday occurred over the past 24 hours. The rest were only registered two days or more after the screening results are known. However, only one case was registered more than five days late.

Of the total cases on Sunday, 92.06 per cent are in Category 1 and 2, six cases in Category 3, three cases in Category 4 and two cases in Category 5. Another 29 cases are still under evaluation by the state Health Department.

“Although the downward trend of daily cases is quite encouraging, we have not yet won the war against this pandemic. As predicted before, we are in a ‘yo-yo’ trend and it is our own attitudes that will determine our future trends.

“Total and consistent adherence to all SOPs is the way to prevent infection from this virus. Getting fully vaccinated not only boosts our body’s immunity but also can reduce the risk of infection and ensure we are spared from the severe effects of the virus if infected.

“Vaccines can save us and our family members from the Covid-19 virus infection or even worse, fatality,” he said.