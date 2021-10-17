Set up special committee on KK public transportation – DAP

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): DAP Sabah has expressed concerns over the launching of the electric bus which is undergoing test run in Kota Kinabalu city.

“I think the e-Bus introduced by Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) recently is one of the viable options for KK public transport but the government must not forget to complete the major bus terminals in Kota Kinabalu,” said DAP Sabah Publicity Secretary Phoong Jin Zhe.

“The three major terminals, Kota Kinabalu, Inanam (Northern) and Kepayan (Southern) terminals must be completed as these are crucial infrastructure under the KK Public Transportation Masterplan to prepare any new transportation system,” he said.

Phoong urged the state government to break the stereotype regarding public transportation policies.

“Purchasing buses are not equivalent to good public transportation. The state government must be ready to shift their mindset.

“A good system needs not only modernised buses but also proper routes, efficient bus schedules and transport infrastructure such as bus terminals and bus stops,” added Phoong who is also Luyang assemblyman.

He said that according to the masterplan, there should be three bus terminals to complete the public transportation system for Kota Kinabalu. Unfortunately, only KK Sentral was able to be completed in 2017.

“Even though the KK Sentral has been completed for more than four years but it could unfortunately become another white elephant.

“This is because proper planning is not done in time and both northern and southern terminals are still lagging behind, the KK Sentral terminal would only be a waste.

“If we only focus on expanding the e-bus solely, it might face the same issue like City Bus which has been shut down a few years ago,” he said.

Phoong further explained that in order to make any bus system work effectively, the public transportation infrastructure must first be ready.

“Majority population reside in Penampang, Inanam and also Putatan, if the buses are to bring convenience for the working class, the southern and northern terminals must be completed in advance.

“This would ease the traffic congestion and encourage more people to take the public transportation as it has high accessibility,” said the DAPSY Sabah chief.

He also raised the few major challenges of the local public transportation system.

“According to the masterplan, all traditional buses (Bas Berhenti-henti) would be consolidated to outside Southern and Northern Terminals while Greater Kota Kinabalu would be running modernised buses.

“Before we would have new e-bus in town, the state government must first address the issue of these traditional buses and operators.” he said.

Phoong listed a few recommendations for the state government.

“A bipartisan special committee should be established to discuss such important matter. The committee must also include elected representatives, urban planning professionals and related authorities.

“Kota Kinabalu’s public transportation has been lagging behind for decades in comparison to other cities.

To build a more liveable city, this should be our priority that we must improve our public transportation.

“An efficient, accessible, punctual, safe and comfortable bus system is the first step to easing the capital’s traffic congestion,” said the DAPSY Sabah chief.