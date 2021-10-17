Wan Junaidi reveals conditions for election to be held during Emergency

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Sarawak state election can be held during the State of Emergency as long as the King, Head of State and Chief Minister agree, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

However, he added that two conditions in the Sarawak Emergency Proclamation 2021 must be met.

Firstly, the state of emergency can be shortened by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, and, secondly, the King agrees to it after consulting the Head of State and Chief Minister.

“Would this happen? Don’t ask me as this falls under the jurisdiction of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Head of State and the Chief Minister,” he said when met at the earth breaking ceremony for Masjid Mutiara Iman, Taman Sepakat Jaya 2 in Demak Laut yesterday.

The Sarawak Legislative Assembly’s five-year term expired in June this year but the election was postponed following the declaration of Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until February 2 next year.

When asked about the candidates for three seats under Santubong parliament, Wan Junaidi, who is its MP, said the three incumbents are still able to serve the people.

“In my opinion, these three (Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu for Tanjong Datu, Dr Hazland Hipni for Demak Laut and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi forPantai Damai) are still strong and working hard, why should we drop them? They also received support from their own constituents,” he added.

Asked about Tanjong Datu specifically, he said he was not informed officially and said Jamilah has been doing very well.

But if she wants to step down, he said, it is a matter between her and the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said that he will work together with the State government to return the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He stressed that the MA63 is very important to Sarawak and Sabah, and the fight for it would be carried out systematically and strategically, and not by using force, harsh words, but using diplomatic ways.

Also present at the event were Dr Hazland and Masjid Mutiara Iman Development Committee chairman Abdul Raof En.