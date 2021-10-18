124 Kpg Gumpey, Kpg Gedong landowners receive land titles under Section 18

KUCHING (Oct 18): A total of 138 land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code (SLC) were presented to 124 landowners of Kpg Gumpey and Kpg Gedong last Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who officiated the handing over ceremony, said the government will continue to survey and issue land titles to native customary rights (NCR) landowners.

“It is the responsibility of the State to survey NCR lands, both under Section 6 and Section 18 (of SLC) and it is an ongoing process.

“So to say that the State government is taking the people’s land as claimed by certain individuals is totally untrue,” said Awang Tengah.

The ceremony, which was held at Gedong Community Hall, also saw the handing over of communal land gazettes under Section 6 of the SLC, affecting Kpg Gumpey (288.33ha), and Kpg Gedong, Kpg Segera Jaya, Kpg Tengah Hulu, Kpg Lalang Hilir, Lot Rural Growth Centre (RGC), Kpg Perintah Masjid Gedong, Kpg Lalang Minyak, Lalang Tengah Gedong and Kpg Tengah Hilir and Kpg Tengah Lama (91.6ha).

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural, said NCR landowners were very receptive of land surveys, both under Section 6 and Section 18.

“I can tell you that we have plenty of applications for NCR land surveying now, and we want to speed up the process.

“To do this, we have approved 497 additional staff for Land and Survey Department that cost the state government RM30 million a year,” he pointed out.

Awang Tengah added that the about 2.4 million acres of NCR land have been surveyed since 2010, compared to only 260,000 acres from the 1960s until 2010.

He explained that this was made possible due to the new initiative of NCR land surveying which was introduced in 2010.

On another matter, Awang Tengah said a sum of RM35 million has been approved to develop 61.09 acres for the extension of Kg Gedong Baru

The project will be undertaken by the Land and Survey Department to build 180 housing units, while another 107 units will be constructed by Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Awang Tengah said project was approved by the State Planning Authority (SPA) in February this year.

“For the project, it will include road reserves, open spaces, residential lots and ‘Rumah Spektra Permata’ by HDC, while the scope of works will include earth filling, water reticulation systems, concrete drains, premix roads and electricity supply,” he revealed.

He added that the scope of work for the village extension programme was mooted by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to help the people.

Also present at the ceremony was Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais