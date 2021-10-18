Sabah records 497 new Covid-19 infections

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Sabah recorded 497 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, a slight decrease of seven cases compared to the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 71 cases, followed by Kota Belud (48), Tuaran (36) and Tenom (32).

Of the 497 cases, he said 259 cases (52.1 per cent) took place in the last 24 hours, 208 cases (41.8 per cent) were registered after two to three days, 28 cases between four to five days and two cases were recorded five days after the screening results were known.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said cases detected from symptomatic screenings remained high, constituting 33.2 per cent of the tally, whereas 291 cases (58.3 per cent) were from close contact screenings.

He said the efficacy of the vaccine was proven when 95.2 per cent or 473 out of the 497 patients fell under Category 1 and 2, who only experienced minor symptoms or no symptom at all even though they have contracted Covid-19.

Meanwhile, four patients were in Category 3, one in Category 4 and two in Category 5, whereas 17 cases were still under further investigation by the State Health Department.

“Those who have completed their vaccination are advised to practise healthy lifestyle and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) because they are not immune to the virus despite being fully vaccinated.”