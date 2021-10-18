Abd Karim: Borneo Cultural Museum expected to open by first quarter of next year

KUCHING (Oct 18): The new Borneo Cultural Museum is expected to be opened to the public by the first quarter of next year, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to him, the museum was supposed to be opened to the public by the end of last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced such plans to be postponed.

Abdul Karim said the museum deserves a grand opening where members of the public would be able to enter the museum in large crowds.

Apart from that, he said it would take time for the museum to be opened because it needs to be filled with artifacts and specimens.

“The Covid-19 (as we all know) has made the process a bit slow because those involved in the process are not only from Sarawak, but outside of Sarawak as well,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

“We are in the final stage in doing all these arrangements. Still waiting for a date also from the higher authority.”

Before the press conference, Abdul Karim was attending an event known as ‘Tenun Fashion Week 2021’ held at the Old Courthouse here.