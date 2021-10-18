Abd Karim: Newly-announced facilitation fund to give grants, aid to Sarawak’s creative arts sector

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is looking into rolling out grants and assistance to the creative arts industry in Sarawak through the newly-announced Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund, said its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the fund worth RM10 million is a first for his ministry and will be implemented next year.

“We will see how the fund can be disbursed out and who can apply and be entitled to the fund. We are still looking into it because it has just been announced.

“The setting up of the fund reflects that the state government is concerned and supportive towards the state’s heritage, arts and culture by putting aside a certain amount to be given out to those in the industry,” he said when officiating at the Tenun Fashion Week 2021 yesterday (Oct 17).

On Oct 12, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced the setting up of the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund in his Sarawak Budget 2022 statement.

Abdul Karim said the state government is looking to help traditional handwoven textiles weavers in Sarawak to go mainstream and participate in the fashion world.

As handlooms are still in existence in Sarawak and thriving, he said the once cottage industry should get the support it needs as the people of Sarawak are well known for such crafts.

“The Ibans and Malays take pride in their heirlooms of pua kumbu, songket, and keringkam, with many communities in Sarawak still practising traditional techniques on traditional equipment,” he added

He noted events such as Tenun Fashion Week 2021 are good platforms to promote Sarawakian handwoven textiles and called on weavers to find innovative ways to promote their handiwork.

“The transformation is impressive and I have the utmost respect for the weavers of today, dedicated towards preserving the knowledge and skills of their ancestors, yet brave enough to experiment, innovate, and commercialise their textiles,” he said.

At the event, Abdul Karim commended Pua Kumbu master weaver Bangie Embol from Rumah Gare Tinggang in Sungai Kain, Ulu Kapit, who has achieved international acclaim for her work.

She led her longhouse through the rituals and practice of pua kumbu weaving and invented natural dyes from plants found in the forests, armed only with mentorship from a line of master weavers.

Tenun Fashion Week 2021 was jointly organised by the Asean Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (AHPADA) and Tanoti, and supported by the ministry and Maybank Foundation through its Maybank Women Eco Weavers Programme.