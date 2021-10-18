All dogs roaming streets considered strays for elimination programme, MCC warns pet owners

MIRI (Oct 18): Miri City Council (MCC) has reminded dog owners not to let their pets roam outside their property in view of its ongoing stray dog elimination programme.

Contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday following a complaint by a member of the public whose dog was caught and put down recently, mayor Adam Yii clarified that during the implementation of the programme, any dog outside a house compound will be considered a stray.

“Even though the dog has tags, it will still be considered a stray dog during this rabies alert period and will be removed.

“The rabies infection is still around and it is crucial for owners to protect their pet dogs by making sure they remain at home. In fact, the policy has been reminded to the people so many times, and we appeal for the public’s attention and to keep their pet safe at home,” he said.

The rabies epidemic was declared in Sarawak in 2017.

The member of the public, who wished to be identified as Wong, revealed that her dog was vaccinated against rabies and wore tags for identification.

She said on Oct 12, her dog failed to return home from its walk, prompting her to search around the neighbourhood before being told that her dog had been caught by the MCC task force team.

“I initially thought that my dog was caught and placed at the dog pound, so I waited until the next day.

“It was at the dog pound that I was told that any dog caught during this period will be put to sleep immediately. My dog received the same fate, which shocked me,” said Wong.