Armed Forces handle delivery of medical equipment to Sibu Field Hospital

SIBU (Oct 18): The Sibu Field Hospital has received various medical equipment and items, flown in from Peninsular Malaysia by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

The army aircraft A400M, handled by Major Mohd Hafiz Mat Yusof, was used to transport the goods from the Selayang Field Hospital in Selangor, and touched down at Sibu Airport at 8.50am yesterday.

Mohd Hafiz, who was assisted by Capt Noor Mohamad Farhan Mohamad Noor and a four-man crew from Squadron 22, had departed from Subang Air Base at 7am.

The delivery load weighed about six tonnes, comprising various medical equipment and items such as tents, portable air-conditioning units, field hospital beds, and oxygen concentrators.

Ten officers and 20 members of the Ninth Infantry Brigade were on stand-by at the airport here to receive the cargo, where there were 10 three-tonne trucks ready to transport all the equipment to the field facility set up at Sibu Hospital.

The 510th Territorial Army Regiment deputy commander Lt-Col Ahmad Halim Mohd Rosli said all the equipment would be slated for use at the field hospital here.

“The construction progress of Sibu Field Hospital is now at Phase 2,” Ahmad Halim, also the head of the preparation team for the field hospital here, told reporters when met at Sibu Airport yesterday.

When asked about the expected completion of the field hospital here, he said he hoped for fine weather throughout so as to expedite the completion of all works, adding that the delivery of assets for the hospital would be on-going.

“I can tell you that the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) set up on the compound of Sibu Hospital has been completed.

“It should be operational tomorrow (Oct 18),” he said, recalling that the works had kicked off on Sept 30 this year.

In a separate press statement issued yesterday, the Ninth Infantry Brigade said the establishment of the field hospital here by the Armed Forces was aimed at attending to and treating non-Covid-19 patients and thus, helping to relieve some of the burden off Sibu Hospital.

Ninth Brigade Infantry commander Brig-Gen Shamshor Jaafar was also present at Sibu Airport yesterday.