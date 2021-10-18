Bintawa woman fined RM1,300 for having stolen mobile phone

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a woman RM1,300 in default two months’ jail for retaining stolen property in the form of a mobile phone.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Norlizawati Ramli, 38, on her own guilty plea after the charge was read to her by the court interpreter.

The woman from a village in Bintawa committed the act around 12.15pm on July 2 at Jalan Lapangan Terbang.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the mobile phone lodged a police report after her handbag, which was left in her car on May 23, went missing.

Subsequent investigations led to Norlizawati’s arrest and the complainant also identified the mobile phone based on its serial number.

Norlizawati, who had used the phone, failed to provide any purchase receipt and was also unable to explain how the phone was purchased.

She was therefore charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly retaining stolen property.

The Section provides for up to five years in prison, or a fine, or both.

ASP Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted the case while Norlizawati was unrepresented by counsel.