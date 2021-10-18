CanSino recipients can visit business premises

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Individuals who received the single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to patronise business premises, said Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

They however are only allowed to do so 28 days after the date of vaccination, he said in a statement on Monday.

The state health exco explained that CanSino is a single-dose vaccine and is the same as vaccines that require to be administered in two doses.

“So there is no issue for those who received this single-dose vaccine to enter business premises as long as they do so after 28 days they received the vaccine,” said Shahelmey who is also the state immunisation programme operations director.

He also said that the vaccination against Covid-19 program in Sabah will continue despite the closure of several vaccination centres in the state.

“There are 16 vaccination centres still open and operational in areas where they are still needed. And for areas where there are no longer vaccination centres operating, the procedure will be conducted at the nearest health clinic,” he said.

Shahelmey also reminded the public to continue following the standard operating procedure (SOP) to avoid getting infected with the Covid-19 virus.

“As we transition from the pandemic stage to the endemic phase, I would like to remind the public to adhere to the SOP implemented for their safety and that of their family and the community,” he said.