Court of Appeal grants Najib his passport for trip with Rosmah ahead of grandchild’s birth in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): Datuk Seri Najib Razak was given permission by the Court of Appeal today for his passport to be temporarily returned to him so that he may travel to Singapore for the birth of his grandchild.

The three-judge bench, led by Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, allowed Najib’s application, which the prosecution did not object to.

Other judges on the bench were Datuk P. Ravinthran and Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

“Seeing as the reason given is also reasonable, the application to have the passport temporarily returned is allowed,” said Kamaludin.

Najib’s passport will be returned to him by October 20 and he is expected to travel to Singapore on November 3, which, according to his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, is the day after the Pekan MP debates the Budget 2022 tabling in Parliament.

As per his application, the Court also allowed Najib to return his passport on November 22, two days after he is expected to return from Singapore.

This means Najib will be able to accompany his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who last week was also granted temporary custody of her passport, to be present when their daughter Nooryana Najwa gives birth to her second child in Singapore.

