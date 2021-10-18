Covid-19: Daily cases in Malaysia continues downward trend with 5,434 today — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today continued to record a decrease with 5,434 new cases reported as of noon compared to 6,145 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The latest figure brings the cumulative number of cases to 2,396,121, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases reported today, only 151 cases or 2.8 per cent involved categories three, four and five, while 5,283 cases or 97.2 per cent were in categories one and two.

“Five of the new infections were import cases while 5,429 involved local transmissions,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 8,435 recovered cases were reported today, which exceeded the number of new cases.

He said 682 confirmed Covid-19 cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, 357 of whom needing ventilator support.

Also, 15 new Covid-19 clusters were identified today, involving nine in the workplace, two in the community, two other education clusters and one high-risk group cluster and religious ceremony cluster respectively, he said.

Detailed information on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on the CovidNow website and data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama