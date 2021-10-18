Covid-19: Sarawak logs second-day of under 1,000 cases with 694 today

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak logged its second consecutive day of under 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases with 694 recorded in the past 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This is the lowest figure recorded in the state thus far, superseding yesterday’s 730 cases as well as the 834 cases on Oct 12, which was the first time in the two months that daily cases in Sarawak had dropped below 1,000.

The committee in its daily update said 656 or 94.52 per cent of the cases today were of Category 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

It said the remaining 38 cases (5.48 per cent) consisted of 14 Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); 11 Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and 13 Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

Only two out of the 35 districts which reported new infections recorded three-digit cases namely Kuching and Miri with 187 and 139 cases respectively.

This is followed by Sibu (88), Bintulu (32), Lawas (29), Limbang (26), Saratok (23), Mukah (23), Serian (18), Pusa (18), Sarikei (14), Daro (13), Kapit (11), Sri Aman (9), Betong (7), Simunjan (7), Bau (7), Lubok Antu (6), Samarahan (5), Kanowit (4), and Pakan (4).

Ten districts recorded only two cases namely Dalat, Matu, Subis, Beluru, Meradong, Julau, Selangau, Bukit Mabong, Tebedu, and Sebauh while Lundu, Kabong, Belaga and Marudi recorded one case each.

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now stands at 232,224.