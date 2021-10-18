Covid-19 second dose jabs for Lubok Antu folk postponed due to Election Commission briefing

KUCHING (Oct 18): Covid-19 second dose vaccinations scheduled for Sunday (Oct 24) in Lubok Antu have been rescheduled to Oct 31.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the vaccination exercise at the Lubok Antu Sports Complex had been deferred by the district office for an Election Commission (EC) briefing this weekend.

MoH said in its notice to Covid-19 second dose vaccine recipients, “Please be present on Oct 31 at the Vaccination Distribution Centre (PPV) at the Lubok Antu Sports Complex.”

Last week, Sarawak EC director Jasni Jubli had said the commission continuously holds briefings and training activities and, as such, there was no need for the public to speculate on such programmes as they do not necessarily indicate that the state or parliamentary election are about to be held.

According to him, district offices were just being proactive in calling for such briefings or training sessions for election workers and that such events could be done at any time.

Similarly, EC corporate and communication unit officer Azlan Charles in Putrajaya pointed out that briefings and training for election officials have been carried out nationwide since the last election, through the EC’s Election Academy.

This followed a circular issued by the Kabong district office on briefings for election workers on Oct 21-22.

Speculation has been rife of late that there has been lobbying for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Head of State to consent to lifting the Emergency order in Sarawak so that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) could be dissolved this month to enable the state election to be held in November.

The Emergency (extension) was proclaimed for Sarawak from Aug 2 to Feb 2, 2022 on the grounds of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak.

The term of the current DUN expired on June 6, 2021.