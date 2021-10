KUCHING (Oct 18): Sibu recorded nine out of 13 fatalities from Covid-19 complications in Sarawak between Oct 13 and 16, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that one of the death cases from the district was a brought-in-dead (BID) case involving a 28-year-old woman who had cancer.

Her body was brought to Sibu Hospital on Oct 13.

MORE TO COME