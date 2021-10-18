Effective mechanisms needed to ensure 12MP ‘deliverable’ — Soon Koh

KUCHING (Oct 18): There must be good implementation and monitoring mechanisms in order to accomplish the goals and objectives outlined in the five-year 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He pointed out that with the first year nearing the end, Malaysia would have only four years left to achieve the set targets.

“Cabinet ministers and government officials must lead by example. Otherwise, all we would see is the typical talk of high aspirations without any political will, administrative capacity and commitment meant towards achieving them.

“In the end, all we would hear is the same repeated rhetoric, as the same old tune is being sung again,” he said in his press statement on ‘Is the 12MP Deliverable?’ issued yesterday.

The 12MP was unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the Dewan Rakyat on Sept 27 this year, and passed on Oct 7 after being debated by 106 lawmakers.

Wong viewed the 12MP as being ‘overly ambitious, having set too many tall targets all seeking to cater to all target groups – making it more like a wish list of the federal government rather than a robust, full-bodied action plan’.

“Basically, the 12MP focuses on the stating of physical quantities for highly-set targets, but the methodology (used) to achieve these targets is not stated clearly.

“It also lacks important qualitative factors, including the extent of public confidence in the government’s ability and the practical capacity of the governmental machinery to implement the proposed plans to achieve these set targets,” he said.

According to Wong, the 12MP states that ‘no stones will be left unturned when it comes to the implementation of the 12th Plan, in line with the adoption of the whole-of-nation approach’.

He said this meant that Malaysians would wait and see if the grand objectives of the 12MP could be delivered.

“The 12MP has been nicely written, but the underlying problems would deter the country to achieve the plans.

“We know for a fact that for the past over 55 years of Malaysia Plans, we’ve also been given beautiful words – Vision 2020 (1991-2020), Transformasi Nasional 2050 or TN50 (2020-2050), 1Malaysia, etc, etc — but, where are we?

“The gaps between the plans and the realities are getting wider and wider. Among all of them, the 12MP is the best, with ‘big words on the table’, or like the old Chinese saying, ‘talking about military strategy on paper’.”

Wong said under the 12MP, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for Sarawak had been set at 5.3 per cent per annum, but over the past five years, the GDP growth rate of Sarawak had never reached this figure.

According to him, the growth rate was negative-7.1 per cent last year, 2.8 per cent in 2019, 2.2 per cent in 2018, 4.5 per cent in 2017, and 2.3 per cent in 2016.

Wong also pointed out Sarawak, in all these years since 1963, had remained poor with the average household income at only RM5,959 – a long way off from the 12MP’s target of RM10,065.

He also said in Sarawak, the incidence of absolute poverty was at nine per cent, much higher than the national figure.

“Of the total 625,400 households in Sarawak, 43.6 per cent still earn below RM4,000 (per month), and 15.5 per cent of households have total monthly income of less than RM2,000.

“The poor in Sarawak are struggling to have proper food and decent shelter, as well as lacking basic necessities like electricity, piped water (supply) and infrastructure like proper roads, bridges and basic Internet coverage,” he said.

On a related matter, Wong said PSB took note of Ismail Sabri having specifically stated his commitment to developing the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak.

He pointed out that this development, as mentioned by the Prime Minister, would include the availability of basic amenities like gas, water and electricity supply, digitisation, general safety, the construction of 1,400km of paved roads, and 1,150km of Pan Borneo Highway.

“He (Prime Minister) also mentioned that the government would build more power plants, upgrade the Sabah East-West Grid, with the Baleh hydroelectricity dam in Sarawak set for completion in 2025.

“But the 12MP cannot claim any credit for the Pan Borneo Highway and Baleh hydroelectricity dam as these projects were conceived and implemented before the 12MP.

“About 30 per cent of the rural areas of Sarawak have no electricity, versus 0.5 per cent in ‘Semenanjung’ (Peninsular) Malaysia. Only 61 per cent of rural areas in Sarawak has clean water supply. It is about time that the federal government keeps its promise to rectify the predicaments faced in Sarawak,” stressed Wong.

He also highlighted Ismail Sabri’s announcement of the latter’s stand in resolving the outstanding issues pertaining to the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Time will tell whether Sabahans and Sarawakians would have cause to rejoice, or would they have to wait in vain.

“The end result is that we must get what we are entitled to under MA63,” said Wong.