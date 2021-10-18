Eight Covid-19 clusters in S’wak end, says SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 18): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced the end of eight Covid-19 clusters in the state after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the Plaman Bantang Cluster in Serian; Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster in Subis; Sepom Cluster in Serian; Pulau Brunei Cluster in Limbang; Sungai Separai 2 Cluster in Tatau; Jalan Bintulu-Miri 3 Cluster in Bintulu; Ulu Lubai Cluster in Limbang; and Jalan P Ramlee Cluster in Kuching have ended after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

It also said that no new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today.

The state currently has 45 active clusters with four recording an increase of six new positive cases.

They are the Putai 2 Cluster in Kapit with two cases; Menuang Cluster in Limbang (2); Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (1); and Pinang Jawa Cluster in Kuching (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC said two longhouses have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

It said the EMCO for Rh Suyong, Stumbin F, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman will start from Oct 18 until Oct 27 while Rh Lanja, Sg Merudu Sarikei in Sarikei will be under EMCO from Oct 19 until Oct 28.

The committee also announced that the EMCO for five longhouses in three districts has been lifted today.

They are Rh Lidi, Ulu Babu at Debak, Rh Ungah at Remambong, and Rh Mambu at Gerugu in Betong; Rh Tommy, Ulu Empit in Pakan; and Rh Eyai, Kampung Staie Lubai in Limbang.