‘Exemption for fully vaccinated will encourage S’wakians to return to vote’

KUCHING (Oct 18): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes that the exemption for fully-vaccinated Sarawakians from applying through EnterSarawak when travelling back to the state will encourage Sarawakians who are presently outside the state to return home to exercise their voting rights.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said although he had no idea when the next state election will be held, he is delighted that the interstate travel ban has been lifted.

“Without the interstate travel ban now, Sarawakians who are in Peninsular Malaysia can come home to exercise their voting rights.

“As what it is now, our state is still under the Emergency until Feb 1 next year, so we shall wait first,” he told reporters after attending an event here yesterday.

On Oct 11, Abdul Karim said the next state election should be held as soon as possible, regardless of whether Undi18 – lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 – is in effect.

Sarawak is currently under the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021 until Feb 1, 2022.

The State Legislative Assembly should have been dissolved on June 7 and subsequently Aug 2 pursuant to Article 21(3) of the State Constitution but this clause is suspended by Section 3(1) of the current Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021.