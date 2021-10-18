Kuching premises issued RM10,000 in compounds for SOP violations

KUCHING (Oct 18): Two premises here were each slapped with an RM10,000 compound for violating Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Order 2021.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said during ‘Op Pematuhan’, the first case involved a restaurant supervisor who failed to update customers’ registration in the registration book and failed to activate the temperature scanner.

The second premises was fined for allowing two workers, who were not fully vaccinated, to work.

“Because of not adhering to the SOPs, the police issued them compounds for offences under Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Order 2021.

“The police would like to remind the public to continue to adhere to the SOPs for the common good of everyone,” Ahsmon said in a statement.