Latest SOP allows up to 350 people max capacity for conventions, training programmes

KUCHING (Oct 18): The capacity for conventions, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, talks and training or course programmes has been increased to a maximum of 350 people or not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises’ capacity.

This is according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) for the current Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan in Sarawak that was updated by the National Security Council earlier tonight.

Previously, the maximum capacity was 100 people or not exceeding 50 per cent of the premises’ capacity.

On top of that, the NSC advised event organisers and participants to adhere strictly to the basic health SOPs and protocols.

However, the council encouraged people to continue meeting virtually in the hopes of stamping out further Covid-19 transmission among people.

The latest SOPs also allowed in-house training to be conducted but only in training institutions.

Prior this update, the SOP was last updated on Oct 11.