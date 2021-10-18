Man remanded for allegedly hitting women with canned food, plastic chair in Lambir

MIRI (Oct 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a man until Oct 22 to facilitate the police investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu allowed the remand order on the 37-year-old suspect following an application by investigating officer Sgt Jugol Berindan under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The suspect was arrested around 9.45pm last night (Oct 17) following a police report lodged by his 25-year-old niece.

It is learnt that earlier, around 7pm, the suspect allegedly ran amok and hit his niece using a canned food item at a canteen in Lambir, near here.

The suspect also allegedly hit his niece’s mother in-law using a plastic chair.

It is understood that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol when the alleged incident happened.

During his arrest, the police also seized a canned food item and a plastic chair as evidence.