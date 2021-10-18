Mile 6 traffic light junction to close Oct 20 till Nov 21 — JKR Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 18): The traffic light junction at Mile 6 will be temporarily closed from Oct 20 (Wednesday) until Nov 21, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in a notice yesterday.

It explained this temporary closure is to allow the reconstruction of the pavement for the Pan Borneo Highway project.

It pointed out that the affected turning routes due to the temporary closure are the ones from Serian-Kuching Road to Kuching International Airport, and from the airport exiting from Kuching Sentral.

“All road users are advised to use the alternative road provided according to the directional signboards installed.

“Any inconvenience caused is regretted. Your continuous cooperation is highly appreciated,” said the notice.

It added motorists can use the U-turn near Kuching Sentral to go back towards the road heading to Kuching city.

The contractor will try to shorten the time of construction work depending on the weather and construction on the site, it said.

The notice also said for any complaints or further inquiries regarding traffic flow, the public can contact the JKR Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit on 082-230879 or Audi Munir on 016-879 2057 and Isin Senada on 017-8504026.