More businesses allowed to operate

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Cyber cafes, family amusement centres, family karaoke outlets and theme parks are among the businesses allowed to operate as Sabah entered Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on Monday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said cyber cafes and cyber centres are now allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm with 50 per cent capacity, subject to approval by the local authority (PBT).

He said shopping malls, limited only to sub-sectors that are permitted to operate, are allowed to open from 6am to 10pm.

“The usage of fitting rooms is allowed.”

In addition, Masidi said face-to-face exhibitions and activities related to meeting, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) are allowed on the condition that all the attendees are fully vaccinated and the events are held at 50 per cent capacity of the premises.

“Changing room, bathroom and prayer room in club houses are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity,” Masidi said in his daily statement on the revised SOPs on Monday.

As for tourism, he said accommodation facilities such as sauna and jacuzzi are allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

“Theme parks, family amusement centres, indoor playgrounds, family karaoke outlets and children’s game machines are allowed to operate on the condition that all operators and visitors are fully vaccinated.”

In addition, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said children below 12 years old who are accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents and teenagers aged between 12 and 18 who have received at least one dose of vaccine are allowed to utilize sports facilities.

He said mass sport tournaments, competitions and events are allowed with permission from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, but limited to 250 fully vaccinated participants. These sports activities must be held between 6am and 8pm.

Meanwhile, he said children are allowed to attend preschools or kindergartens without rotation, subject to the current directive by the Ministry of Education.

He said face-to-face tuition classes, music classes, dance lessons and arts classes are allowed on rotational basis at 50 per cent capacity.”

For the creative industry, Masidi said recorded or live broadcasting activities in the form of information delivery and entertainment are allowed in the presence of audience, so as arts exhibition in exhibition halls, museums and arts galleries on appointment basis provided the employees and visitors are fully vaccinated and operate at 50 per cent capacity of the premises.

He said movie theatres are allowed to run at 70 per cent capacity on the condition that the staff and audience are fully vaccinated and display low risk for Covid-19 on the MySejahtera application.

On another note, he said only three persons from a household for individuals who have yet to complete their vaccination are allowed to go out to purchase food supply, medicine, supplements and basic necessities.

Bus express, stage bus (bus henti-henti), workers’ bus, school bus, tour bus and trains are allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, whereas four persons are allowed in taxi and e-hailing vehicles, including the driver.

On the other hand, Masidi said fishing boats in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) waters that are registered with the Department of Fishery are allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm.

Barter trade and transhipment activities are allowed for non-convention ships (NCS) from Indonesia and Philippines entering the ESSZone waters and Malaysian NCS to Indonesia and Philippines are allowed from 6am to 6pm.

Indonesian fish carriers to Tawau are allowed from 6am to 6pm as well.

“Commercial ferry and boat services such as passenger ferries and boats, and roro ferries are allowed to operate at 75 per cent passenger capacity.

“For roro ferries, the vehicle load is based on the actual capacity of the ferry,” he said, adding that the operation hours is from 6am to 8pm.”

Besides that, Masidi said federal civil sector would operate at 80 per cent capacity at the office while the remaining 20 per cent work from home, but this excludes frontliners, security, defence and enforcement personnel.

As for the state civil sector, he said 90 per cent of staff will work at the office and 10 per cent from home, subject to the PBT.

Sabah recorded 497 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, a slight decrease of seven cases compared to the day before. Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 71 cases, followed by Kota Belud (48), Tuaran (36) and Tenom (32).

Five fatalities were reported, including two in Tambunan and one each in Keningau, Nabawan and Kunak.