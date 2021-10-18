Phases 2, 3 road upgrading works at Batu Kawa commence

KUCHING (Oct 18): Phase 2 and 3 of the road upgrading works at Batu Kawa areas officially started yesterday.

In a statement, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) said the upgrading of all gravel access roads in residential areas to tar-sealed roads was a project initiated by Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Due to the vast area of Batu Kawa constituency, the upgrading project is being done in phases with over 600 ‘lorongs’ (lanes) upgraded in Phase 1. In Phase 2 and 3, another 500 ‘lorongs’ mostly in Taman Desa Wira will be upgraded.

“Phase 4 of the project will be implemented soon once the quotation and tender process has been completed,” the party added.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, stressed that road upgrading works are part of the state government development projects, and that Taman Desa Wira will have a better living environment for residents once the ongoing drainage system upgrading project is completed as well.

All the road upgrading works are handled by Padawan Municipal Council.