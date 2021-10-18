PM records appreciation to PDRM for enforcing law, breaking Covid-19 chain

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday expressed his appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for its role in enforcing the law and ensuring that the Covid-19 chain in the country is broken.

In a post on Facebook last night, he said at a time when the world, Malaysia included, was battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the role played by the police force had become increasingly challenging.

“My highest appreciation goes out to the police force for not only being responsible for enforcing the law but also in ensuring efforts are taken to break the Covid-19 chain through roadblocks and standard operating procedure compliance taskforces,” he said.

He also commended the police force for the efforts taken, along with the Malaysian Armed Forces, in controlling the country’s borders through Ops Benteng from being encroached by illegals who may bring along the Covid-19 virus with them.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also thanked the Home Ministry and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani for raising the grade of the Bera district police headquarters from Grade C to Grade B.

“With the new grade, the number of police personnel can now be increased from 300 personnel to 400-600. Continue to provide excellent service for the safety and well-being of Keluaga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Bera whom we care about,” he said.

The prime minister also congratulated Bera district police chief Supt Mansor Samsudin and his deputy DSP N. Kumaran over their promotions. – Bernama