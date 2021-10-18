Proposed constitutional amendments strive to restore state rights – Forum

MIRI (Oct 18): The Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Malaysia (Forum) has pledged its full support for the proposed amendments to Articles 1(2), 160(2) and 161A of the Federal Constitution.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, who is also Forum president, said the proposed amendments were a part of the state government’s efforts in progressively restoring Sarawak’s rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and also the rights of the natives in the state.

“We have long suffered much injustice, which needs to be corrected. In tabling these proposed amendments, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government is making the bold and right move to correct such injustice and restore our rights that have long been transgressed and ignored.

“On behalf of Forum and all its member associations, I therefore pledge our support and urge the state government to proceed with the proposed amendments.

“We also plead with all members of the Dewan Negara, regardless of their political affiliations, to come in full force to vote for the proposed amendment to the definition of ‘Native’ in terms as proposed by the state government,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chukpai commended the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib for their commitment in doing what was ‘right, honourable and good for the people of Sarawak’.

He said the proposed amendment to Article 161A of the Federal Constitution and the consequent amendments to state laws, upon them being passed in Parliament, would ‘restore, heal, recognise, entitle and transform the lives of children of mixed marriages between natives and non-native individuals’.

Chukpai then listed Bagatan, Bakong, Bemali, Berawan, Dali, Lakiput, Miriek, Narom, Saban, Tatau and Tring as amongst the ethnic groups in Sarawak who had never been listed as ‘natives’ under the law.

Thus, he hoped that with the passing of the amendments, these minority communities would be accorded their legal and rightful recognition, and would also have their rights to enjoy the many privileges of being a citizen validated.

“These native races have been denied these rights and privileges for so long, and they have endured much suffering. We have not fully seen the adverse implications of these unjust laws on the children of mixed marriages in Sarawak.

“There have been many accounts of them suffering severe injustice such as not being able to enter institutions of higher learning as they must show proof of their native Bumiputera status.

“If ever any of them get admitted, it’s merely because of a policy decision. His or her legal status would remain the same – a non-native. Many applications have been rejected on this ground, due to an administrator following strictly the interpretation of the law.”

Chukpai also said upon the death of their parents, these children of mixed marriages would not be recognised as the entitled beneficiary of any native / Native Customary Rights (NCR) land left behind by their parents.

“Although the children could become administrators of their parents’ estate, they would have to get a native member of their family or close relatives to hold the land.

“Upon the death of that ‘holder’, the land could still not be transferred to the children under the current laws. One may argue that such inheritance could be allowed under the ‘Adat’ (customary law) of that native community, but the written laws would remain the same and might overtake the ‘Adat’ in terms of issuance of NCR land titles.”

On the appointment of native community leaders, Chukpai pointed out that the nomination of those from any native tribe not listed under the law, or those from mixed parentage, could be questionable and invalidated on ground of them ‘not being legally recognised as natives’.

On the term ‘Bumiputera’, the assemblyman regarded it as ‘not synonymous with the legal definition of native’.

“Some Bumiputeras hold the belief that once they’re Bumiputeras, they are automatically natives and therefore, able to enjoy all the benefits of being a native, like having the right to own native land.

“This ‘cloud of misconception’ has made them not questioning their true position under the law.

“Thus, the proposed amendment to Article 161A of the Federal Constitution and the laws that the state would later put in place, whether there would be new laws passed or amendments effected to the current laws, would finally settle and bring clarity to the legal positions of the native people of Sarawak,” he added.