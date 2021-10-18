Proposed mini petrol station in Julau up to State Planning Authority, says MP

SIBU (Oct 18): The fate of a proposed mini petrol station in Julau is now up to the State Planning Authority (SPA), said Julau MP Larry Sng.

In a Facebook post today, Sng shared two letters from the Land and Survey Department (LSD) dated Aug 16 and 4 on the matter.

In both letters, the department said the application for the project has been referred to SPA for consideration.

Sng said he has been asked constantly about petrol station projects for Julau and Pakan.

“I always do my follow-up and know the progress of the project but I did not show proof because I do not want it to become an issue.

“But I do not want people to call me a liar and these are the latest letters from LSD.

“Licence from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs is already obtained. Now awaiting SPA’s decision. If it is approved, the company can start their operation,” he said in the post.

Sng hoped SPA would expedite approval for the project.

He added people have different views and there were those who wanted to see others fall.

“As for me, I have been serving the people in Julau wholeheartedly. I hope no one will sabotage this project,” he said.

When contacted, Sng said the mini pump station project costing RM500,000 has been proposed for a location near the Rumah Sunok and Shyn Yang junction.

With no petrol station at present, Julau folk have to drive around an hour to Sibu or Sarikei just to refuel.