PSB challenges GPS to debate on holding state election before Dec 31

KUCHING (Oct 18): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has challenged Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to a debate on whether the 12th state election should be held before Dec 31.

In a statement, the PSB secretariat said the debate would allow Sarawakians to judge whether GPS is willing to place political expediency above the health and lives of Sarawakians.

“There is only one reason to hold an election before Dec 31 and that is the date when Undi18 is implemented and Sarawakians aged 18 to 20 will get their right to vote.

“Rushing to hold the election before Dec 31 is to avoid their votes. Nothing else,” claimed PSB.

Last month, the Election Commission (EC) was ordered by the Kuching High Court to implement Undi18 (lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18) by Dec 31 this year.

In a recent statement, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh claimed rumours were rife that GPS has been lobbying for the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Head of State to lift the Emergency order in Sarawak to pave the way for the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) this month and for the state election to be held in November.

According to PSB, GPS calling for an election now to avoid Undi18 voters was an “utterly reckless” move.

“The experience of the Sabah state election and the huge surge in Covid-19 cases thereafter is a lesson that should not be forgotten.

“PSB has a direct message for GPS. Don’t be so desperate to avoid the Undi18 voters that you are willing to risk the health and lives of your fellow Sarawakians. Don’t forget that these lives at risk include yourselves, your family members, your loved ones, your friends, your colleagues, and associates,” said the party.

PSB also pointed out that Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing is in hospital for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The party challenged GPS leaders who previously welcomed Undi18 voters, to hold the state election after Feb 1, 2022, which is when the Emergency Order in Sarawak expires.

“If GPS leaders repeat the nonsense that an election is needed before the year’s end because the DUN term has expired, everyone knows that this term had expired in June 2021 so the state election should have been held when the country’s Emergency Order expired in August 2021.

“Don’t insult the intelligence of Sarawakians with such feeble excuses,” said PSB.

It added PSB has written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appealing for him not to accede to any request by GPS for dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to pave the way for the state election to be held before the end of this year.

“The grounds given in the appeal to His Majesty is based on the Covid-19 infection situation in Sarawak and the risk to the health, safety, and lives of the people of Sarawak if an election were to be held now.

“PSB made the appeal to His Majesty, for the sake of all Sarawakians, to reject any such requests by GPS,” added the party.